FC Barcelona, ​​PSG – Mercato: Laporta openly revives Messi!

Lionel Messi played 30 minutes yesterday in Saitama for PSG’s third warm-up game. Rather discreet against the Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0), the Argentinian striker did not yet know that he would receive yet another call from Joan Laporta at FC Barcelona.

“I think, I hope Leo Messi’s story with Barcelona is not over yet,” he told ESPN from Las Vegas. She’s still open, it’s our responsibility to make sure she has a better ending than she was. As president of Barça, I feel indebted to Messi. »

Messi, under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, would not intend to leave the capital before this deadline and could even have the idea of ​​extending the adventure after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in end of the year.