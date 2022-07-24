FC Barcelona, PSG – Mercato: Laporta openly revives Messi!
Lionel Messi played 30 minutes yesterday in Saitama for PSG’s third warm-up game. Rather discreet against the Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0), the Argentinian striker did not yet know that he would receive yet another call from Joan Laporta at FC Barcelona.
“I think, I hope Leo Messi’s story with Barcelona is not over yet,” he told ESPN from Las Vegas. She’s still open, it’s our responsibility to make sure she has a better ending than she was. As president of Barça, I feel indebted to Messi. »
Messi, under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, would not intend to leave the capital before this deadline and could even have the idea of extending the adventure after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in end of the year.
While FC Barcelona is currently facing Real Madrid for the first Clasico of the season in Las Vegas in a thunderous match, Joan Laporta has again revived the hypothesis of a return of Lionel Messi (PSG, 35 years old).