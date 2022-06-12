FC Barcelona, ​​PSG – Mercato: Messi deprived of a reunion with Suarez because of Icardi?

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ronaldo – Messi: the duel in numbers

Very close on the field as in life, to the point of regularly sharing their family vacations, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez had a project for their end of career: hanging up their crampons together, on the side of the United States, for example at the ‘Inter Miami by David Beckham. This ultimate adventure was to begin in the summer of 2023, at the end of the Argentinian contract with PSG. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, other old companions of FC Barcelona, ​​were also to be part of the adventure. But a grain of sand named Mauro Icardi could stop the machine.

The husband of Wanda Nara, hated by almost all Argentine players, including Messi, rejected a proposal from River Plate, which is looking for a replacement for Julien Alvarez. He pushed her away without even studying her. Suddenly, the Millonarios approached Luis Suarez, free of any contract after his adventure at Atlético Madrid. River’s coach Marcelo Gallardo even admitted to talking to him. The gunslinger would have refused this first approach but not completely closed the door, so that the Gallinaceans begin to dream of a flashy reinforcement. Who would undermine Lionel Messi’s plan for the end of his career…

River Plate president Brito: “Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him”, he said on a potential deal for Luís. 🇺🇾 #transfers River are looking for new striker as Julián Álvarez will join City. Suárez said a few days ago: “I’m focused on European football”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022