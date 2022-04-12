FC Barcelona, ​​PSG – Mercato: Xavi watches another former Barça than Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Bleu

Although Lionel Messi’s entourage repeats that the striker will honor his contract at PSG, rumors from Spain ensure that a return to FC Barcelona is possible. This would be the wish of his former historical companions, Xavi, who became a coach, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. But it is to forget that La Pulga is cold with Joan Laporta but also Gerard Pique, who gave his approval to his departure last summer. Not to mention that Catalan finances would not support the return of his big salary …

But the daily Sport tells us that Messi is not the only Parisian and former home that the FCB is eyeing. Xavi Simmons is also in his sights. The Dutch midfielder, who turns 19 on April 21, will be out of contract on June 30. PSG want to extend it but the player is not convinced that he can play regularly in the first team next season and is hesitating. Several clubs are interested, including FC Barcelona. But would he have more latitude to express himself in a formation where Busquets, Pedri and De Jong are essential?

