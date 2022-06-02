FC Barcelona reacts to a potential return of Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi’s father has revived the rumor about his son’s possible return to FC Barcelona. On the side of the Catalan team, we temper and call the representatives of the Pulga to contact them if necessary.
When it’s not Kylian Mbappé or Robert Lewandowski, another star gets involved. Lionel Messi is still propelled to FC Barcelona in recent hours. His father had told the Spanish press that he would like his son to return to Catalonia soon. It was enough to unleash the crowds and the Iberian press.
This Monday, Barça wanted to respond to the invectives of the representative of the sevenfold Ballon D’Or. No question of getting carried away or feeding these statements with one-upmanship.
Mateu Alemany tempered gently. “I don’t know the statements and I guess if they have something to say, they will tell us”he explained at the microphone of Movistar+. As we would say in France, the FCB has other fish to fry. The Catalan team must still try to afford Lewandowski, extend Ousmane Dembélé and Gavi then rebalance its accounts with sales.
A Messi file would be unmanageable and seems unthinkable as it stands. The PSG striker still has a year of contract in Paris and another as an option. Leonardo has no reason to part with it during this next transfer window. A very idyllic fantasy.