FC Barcelona reassures Lewandowski, Messi spreads out, Real Madrid destroyed Al-Khelaïfi!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Diego Maradona: the best punchlines of El Pibe de Oro

SPORT: “Lewandowski asks to negotiate”

Robert Lewandowski begins to find the time long. On family vacation, the Polish striker asked the leaders of Bayern Munich to negotiate with FC Barcelona for a departure to the summer transfer window. According to José Alvarez, the Catalan club are confident and have asked him to keep quiet.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Rookie hat-trick”

The Catalan newspaper is convinced that Barça will be able to recruit these three players this summer: Lewandowski, Jules Koundé and Bernardo Silva. The very hot holidays of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo on the side of Ibiza occupy part of the front page of MD…

AS: “Number 1”

The Madrid daily highlighted a discreet Real Madrid player: Thibaut Courtois, author of a very fine season and hero of the Champions League final against Liverpool at the Stade de France (1-0). Axel Witsel’s arrival at Atlético Madrid is confirmed.

MARCA: “Real have offered more than us to Mbappé”

Marca takes up the statements of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi about Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé and wants to be ironic with regard to the president of PSG. It’s nothing compared to the consultants of El Chiringuito. Juanma Rodriguez cut him out: “He’s groggy, the destructive power of Real Madrid destroyed him at PSG. Paco Buyo is more temperate but just as annoyed: “He talks about humility but this quality must start with him. ” Vibe…