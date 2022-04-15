FC Barcelona: sex with Shakira is not what Pique prefers…

In a relationship for many years with Shakira, Gerard Piqué is also with FC Barcelona. He also takes more pleasure with Barça when he meets Espanyol Barcelona. A derby that would be “better than sex. »

” I’ve had as much money as Espanyol’s budget for a long time. I’d rather go play at Espanyol than in Madrid. I’m happy when Espanyol go up to the first division because I’m going to go there to play. I like to go there, to enter the field, to be whistled, jeered at. You laugh and that annoys them even more. There is nothing like it in the world. I would say it’s better than sex. I appreciate this game much more than the one against Madrid. It’s a contained rage. In Madrid, they are people who are a bit prot-prout“, confided Gerard Piqué in a passage on the Youtube channel, The Wild Project.

Strongly criticized for half-hearted performances, Gerard Piqué has found some form since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez at the head of FC Barcelona. The emblematic captain has regained his stature as a big boss. A role that does not prevent him from making great outings in the media.