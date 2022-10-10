FC Barcelona | The Assembly votes the first post-Covid surplus and record income

The committed partners of FC Barcelona will vote today for approval or rejection of the liquidation of the financial year 21-22 and the budget for the season 22-23, already underway, as main decisions in the Ordinary General Assembly. The economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, already made a presentation before the media of the economic situation of the entity, in which he stressed the relevance of the famous ‘levers’, without which the last year would not have been closed with profits, for the first time since 2019, before Covid, nor in the current record income of 1,255 million would be contemplated.

Joan Laporta will make a general introduction about the club’s situation and will explain the circumstances that have led to the forced sale of assets, or ‘levers’. Eduard Romeu, for his part, will be in charge to present the profit of 98 million from last year, as well as the 22-23 budget. Other aspects that will be wielded before the partners is the record in sponsorships, of 200 million, already surpassing those of the 2018-19 season, the last one before the pandemic, which until now was the record year in terms of sponsorships and also in terms of income.

The balance, in 2024

The strategic objective of the club in the economic area, proposed by Romeu to the media, is to reach the balance of the operating account, that is, to the positive numbers in ordinary management, without having to resort to extraordinary income, in the 2024-25 season.

The sports wage bill It is still the main problem that the club continues to face when it comes to its operating account. That of the 2021-22 season stood at 51% with respect to total income, counting extraordinary ones, but at 69% counting only ordinary ones. (518 over 750). The wage bill 22-23 it goes from 518 to 656, due to the effect of transfers and above all salary deferrals, and stands at 77% of the 856 million recurring (ordinary) income. The contracts with the highest salaries end in 2024 and that is why from then on the club hopes to stabilize the wage bill at around 500 million in the 24-25 season.

Directive will explain in detail the agreements for the TV rights and Barça Studios, in addition to submitting to the questions raised by the compromising partners electronically before the votes on the liquidation and the budget. The new president of the Statutory Economic Commission will also be confirmed in office, the members of the new Commission of Ethics and Transparency and will present its report to the Sícdic del Soci.

4,451 compromising partners are invited to participate electronically from 10:00 a.m. on the first call, 10:30 a.m. on the second. Senators can attend in person at the Auditori 1899.

