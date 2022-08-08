FC Barcelona: Towards a failure of the return of Lionel Messi?

The probable return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona may well not take place. The Argentine star, who ends his contract in June 2023 at Paris Saint-Germain, is likely to extend his lease at the capital club. A decision that would definitely block his comeback in Catalonia. Based on information from Ben Jacobs […]

According to information from CBS’s Ben Jacobs, Lionel Messi and PSG have agreed to a possible extension at the end of his contract in June 2023. This would be a real snub for FC Barcelona, ​​which hopes to recover the 35-year-old player. years next summer. In recent days, this project is really close to the hearts of the leaders of the Catalan club, especially Joan Laporta who could not retain the Argentinian last summer.

Meanwhile, Catalunya Radio had claimed Lionel Messi and the Blaugrana management were in talks over his return. This could be justified by the many trips he has made lately to Spain. But if eventually Messi decides to extend next summer, a return to the Camp Nou could be mortgaged. From close sources, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner said he will only make a decision on his future after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.