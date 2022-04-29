FC Barcelona Transfers | Lewandowski would not arrive alone, the other Bayern Munich crack that makes Laporta sigh | Santander League | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Robert Lewandowski has become the obsession of FC Barcelona facing the next summer transfer market in Europe. Given the impossible arrival of Erling Haaland, who aims to settle with Manchester City, the Polish striker is now President Joan Laporta’s big bet. However, the one born in Warsaw is not the only crack of the Bayern Munich that makes the Catalans sigh for the next season. According to the Sport newspaper, Lucas Hernandez He is another of the cracks of the German team that is on the hiring agenda.

The Barcelona staff are aware that there is a need to reinforce the defensive line and Lucas can play as a left and central back. In other words, Xavi Hernández would win a player with the ability to cover two positions. In addition, he already has experience in LaLiga after his time at Atlético de Madrid.

“At Barça, they really like his profile since he can function both as a left-back center-back and as a left-back. That would allow Xavi to have a player with experience in two of the positions that he has the worst coverage this year”, the Catalan media publishes about the interest of the azulgranas in Lucas.

Lucas Hernández, in the sights of Barcelona.

Theo’s brother would not look badly on returning to Spain after a few seasons in the Bundesliga. However, the operation does not aim to be easy or cheap for Barcelona. The Frenchman is an important player in coach Julian Nagelsmann’s plans.

“At the club they don’t want to get their hopes up since they are aware that it is a very complicated operation due to its high cost, although they are not throwing in the towel and are awaiting the movements that take place during the coming summer”, publish Sport.

Although the aforementioned source does not refer to exact figures, the Transfermarkt portal, specialized in footballer values, indicates that Lucas Hernández is valued at 50 million euros, a figure that currently escapes the hands of the leaders of the Barça institution .

