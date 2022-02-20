FC Barcelona vs Valencia: summary of the blaugrana team’s win for La Liga | sports

FC Barcelona defeated 4-1 to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in the city of Valencia for the twenty-fifth date of The Santander League. The goals of the blaugranas marked it DeJong, pedri and a double of pierre aubameyang. The much of the discount was the work of To usually do.

the squad of Xavi Hernandez adds a new victory in the Spanish league. The Catalan team added 42 points and is in fourth position.

FC Barcelona vs. Valencia: confirmed alignments

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Eric, Gerard Pique; Sergio, Of Jong, Gavi; Dembele, Ferran and Aubameyang.

This is how FC Barcelona forms against Valencia. Photo: FC Barcelona.

Valencia: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayá: Moriba, Guillamón, Soler; Hard, Guedes, Gil.

File of the meeting Barcelona vs. Valencia

Match Barcelona vs. Valencia When? Sunday February 20 What time? 10.15 am (Peru), 4.15 pm (Spain) Where? Mestalla Stadium, Valencia On what channel? DirecTV Sports and the website of La República Deportes

Possible alignments of Barcelona vs. Valencia

Possible alignment of the FC Barcelona

Marc Ter Stegen; Sergiño Dest, Ronald Araujo, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong; Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres and Luuk de Jong.

Possible alignment of Valencia CF

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Thierry Correia, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Luis Gayá; Dimitri Foulquier, Ilaix Moriba, Carlos Soler, Bryan Gil; Hugo Duro and Gonçalo Guedes.

At what time do Barcelona vs. Valencia?

The LIVE meeting between Barcelona vs. Valencia It will start at 10:15 am (Peruvian time) and 4:15 pm (Spanish time). Next, we show you the rest of the schedules according to your geographical location.

Peru: 10.15 a.m.

Spain: 4.15 p.m.

Mexico: 9.15 a.m.

Ecuador: 10.15 a.m.

Colombia: 10.15 a.m.

Bolivia: 11.15 a.m.

Venezuela: 11.15 a.m.

Paraguay: 11.15 a.m.

Argentina: 12.15 p.m.

Uruguay: 12.15 p.m.

Brazil: 12.15 pm

Chile: 12.15 p.m.

Italy: 4.15 p.m.

France: 4.15 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Barcelona vs. Valencia?

The match LIVE between Barcelona vs. Valencia will be transmitted by the signal of DirecTV Sports. You can also follow the minute by minute of the duel HERE through the website of The Sports Republic.

What channel is DirecTV Sports?

So you can enjoy LIVE the confrontation between Barcelona vs. Valencia you must connect to the signal DirecTV Sports. Next, we show you the list of channels according to your country of origin.

Argentina: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)

Uruguay: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)

Chile: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)

Peru: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)

Colombia: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)

Ecuador: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K).

Barcelona vs. Valencia: last matches

Where do Barcelona play vs. Valencia?

The LIVE match between Barcelona vs. Valencia It will take place at the Mestalla Stadium in the city of Valencia, Spain. Here we leave you the location of the sports colossus.

Table of positions of the Santander League