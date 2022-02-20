FC Barcelona vs Valencia: summary of the blaugrana team’s win for La Liga | sports

Stories The Republic
Trends
shows
FC Barcelona defeated 4-1 to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in the city of Valencia for the twenty-fifth date of The Santander League. The goals of the blaugranas marked it DeJong, pedri and a double of pierre aubameyang. The much of the discount was the work of To usually do.
the squad of Xavi Hernandez adds a new victory in the Spanish league. The Catalan team added 42 points and is in fourth position.
Goal by Pedri (4-1). VIDEO: ESPN
Goal by Soler (3-1). VIDEO: ESPN
Goal by Pierre Aubameyang (3-0). VIDEO: ESPN
Goal by Frenkie de Jong (2-0). VIDEO: ESPN
Goal by Pierre Aubameyang (1-0). VIDEO: ESPN
FC Barcelona vs. Valencia: LIVE broadcast
FC Barcelona vs. Valencia: minute by minute
FC Barcelona vs. Valencia: confirmed alignments
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Eric, Gerard Pique; Sergio, Of Jong, Gavi; Dembele, Ferran and Aubameyang.
Valencia: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayá: Moriba, Guillamón, Soler; Hard, Guedes, Gil.
File of the meeting Barcelona vs. Valencia
|Match
|Barcelona vs. Valencia
|When?
|Sunday February 20
|What time?
|10.15 am (Peru), 4.15 pm (Spain)
|Where?
|Mestalla Stadium, Valencia
|On what channel?
|DirecTV Sports and the website of La República Deportes
Possible alignments of Barcelona vs. Valencia
Possible alignment of the FC Barcelona
- Marc Ter Stegen; Sergiño Dest, Ronald Araujo, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong; Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres and Luuk de Jong.
Possible alignment of Valencia CF
- Giorgi Mamardashvili; Thierry Correia, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Luis Gayá; Dimitri Foulquier, Ilaix Moriba, Carlos Soler, Bryan Gil; Hugo Duro and Gonçalo Guedes.
YOU CAN SEE: Xavi’s mysterious message prior to Barza vs. Valencia: Playing at wasting time is cheating
At what time do Barcelona vs. Valencia?
The LIVE meeting between Barcelona vs. Valencia It will start at 10:15 am (Peruvian time) and 4:15 pm (Spanish time). Next, we show you the rest of the schedules according to your geographical location.
- Peru: 10.15 a.m.
- Spain: 4.15 p.m.
- Mexico: 9.15 a.m.
- Ecuador: 10.15 a.m.
- Colombia: 10.15 a.m.
- Bolivia: 11.15 a.m.
- Venezuela: 11.15 a.m.
- Paraguay: 11.15 a.m.
- Argentina: 12.15 p.m.
- Uruguay: 12.15 p.m.
- Brazil: 12.15 pm
- Chile: 12.15 p.m.
- Italy: 4.15 p.m.
- France: 4.15 p.m.
Where to watch the match between Barcelona vs. Valencia?
The match LIVE between Barcelona vs. Valencia will be transmitted by the signal of DirecTV Sports. You can also follow the minute by minute of the duel HERE through the website of The Sports Republic.
What channel is DirecTV Sports?
So you can enjoy LIVE the confrontation between Barcelona vs. Valencia you must connect to the signal DirecTV Sports. Next, we show you the list of channels according to your country of origin.
- Argentina: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)
- Uruguay: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)
- Chile: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)
- Peru: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)
- Colombia: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)
- Ecuador: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K).
Barcelona vs. Valencia: last matches
Where do Barcelona play vs. Valencia?
The LIVE match between Barcelona vs. Valencia It will take place at the Mestalla Stadium in the city of Valencia, Spain. Here we leave you the location of the sports colossus.