FC Barcelona vs Valencia: summary of the blaugrana team’s win for La Liga | sports

FC Barcelona vs Valencia: summary of the blaugrana team's win for La Liga

James 10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 119 Views

FC Barcelona defeated 4-1 to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in the city of Valencia for the twenty-fifth date of The Santander League. The goals of the blaugranas marked it DeJong, pedri and a double of pierre aubameyang. The much of the discount was the work of To usually do.

