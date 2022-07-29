FC Barcelona wants to become the retirement home of Lionel Messi – Sport.fr

Under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi could be back in Barcelona at the end of his contract. Joan Laporta seems to have already tied everything up.

Forced to leave FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021 for financial reasons, Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain to offer himself a first challenge abroad while having the possibility of winning the Champions League. A way of writing the story that could already end at the end of the season. At the end of the contract in June 2023, the 35-year-old Argentinian should not continue his Parisian adventure. If a jump in the United States circulates with recurrence in the press, FC Barcelona wishes to repatriate its star. President of Barça, Joan Laporta is categorical. He wants to offer an unforgettable end to Messi’s career.

Holder of a large-scale plan to convince him, Joan Laporta follows the initiatives of Ansu Fati and has already started his seduction mission with multiple interventions in the Spanish press which echo to the land. Parisians: I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I would like the end of his career to be in Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can get there. This is our aspiration, my intention with Leo is clear said Joan Laporta in remarks granted to Toni Juanmarti.