FC Barcelona wears a shirt bearing the image of rapper Drake

FC Barcelona players wear a jersey adorned with the logo of Canadian rapper Drake on Sunday for the Spanish clasico against Real Madrid on behalf of the 9th day of the Spanish championship.

Instead of the belly logo of their main sponsor, the audio streaming platform Spotify, the Catalan players wear shirts adorned with a stylized owl, the logo of rapper Drake, as part of a special operation to celebrate the milestone of 50 billion cumulative plays reached by the musician on all of his titles.

The OVO (October’s Very Own) brand, founded by the rapper, is represented by the eyes and the beak of the owl which constitutes its logo. Drake is known to be a sports fan, and he is a supporter and business partner of his hometown basketball team, the Toronto Raptors.

Not only is @Drake the first artist to hit 50 billion @Spotify streams, but now he’ll also be the first artist to appear on the @FCBarcelona jersey during this weekend’s El Clásico match ❤️🦉💙 pic.twitter.com/WLqMLsCSxr — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) October 14, 2022

During the warm-up, the Blaugrana players wore a special jersey with the number 50 flocked on the back (in reference to this listening record) and the Spotify logo on the chest.

This summer, FC Barcelona and the Swedish streaming platform Spotify entered into a partnership. Apart from the presence of the logo on the shirts of the men’s and women’s teams, Barça’s stadium has been renamed ‘Spotify Camp Nou’.

The amount of the partnership, which runs over several seasons, has not been made public, but according to the specialized press, it will bring in 435 million euros for Barça, the biggest sponsorship contract in the history of the Catalan club and the one of the biggest in the soccer world.

As announced at the time of the agreement, it is expected that this type of promotional operations on the front of the shirt can occur several times throughout the season.