FC Barcelona’s big decision with Lionel Messi

“I think, hope and desire that Messi’s chapter at Barca is not over. I think it is our responsibility that this chapter which is still open, can have a moment where things are done as they should have been done and that there is a much happier ending.. Joan Laporta’s statements about Messi this weekend have set Catalonia on fire.

Since then, the media have also published information along these lines, with a Xavi who would also like to count on his former teammate in his workforce. But it is not this summer that Barça would try to repatriate the Argentine star. The Catalan media all explain that in the event of a real offensive, it is in 2023 that the Blaugranas would go on the attack.

Xavi at the controls

And according to several Iberian publications this Wednesday, the decision is made: Barça will try to bring Messi back next summer. The daily Sport explains that internally, we made the decision to respond positively to the wishes of Xavi, who will have the last word in this case anyway. The native of Rosario would therefore probably end his career with his training club. Or at least, that’s Barcelona’s plan.

On his side, brand relies on internal sources at Barça and confirms that above all, there is already the desire to regain good relations with the Argentinian after his somewhat tumultuous exit from FC Barcelona. In this case, it is above all the Argentinian who will have to decide, since on the Barça side, it is rather clear …