FCA will regulate cryptocurrencies in the UK

Something is moving in England. And it’s about the world of crypto. The government English has decided that it will entrust the regulation from the cryptocurrencies at the FCA, which is the same authority that already governs the world of trading.

A decision that also suggests one regulation more stringent as regards the world of cryptocurrencies as such, with rules to which all intermediaries who want to operate legally will necessarily have to adapt.

FCA will be regulating the crypto sector in the UK

Good news for crypto? Probably yes, for a very simple reason: FCA it already comes from a world where regulations are looser than in the banking sector.

From the fears of the chancellor to the landing on FCA

Rumors that are looking to join what will be a fundamental step for the entire sector in England and consequently in the United Kingdom they are different. From the concerns of the English Central Bank, which has always had a rather hostile attitude, passing through the concerns of the government and the obvious lobbying activity by the exchanges themselves.

The tune is always the same: behind various opportunities, however interesting on a technological level, the possibility of scam would always be hidden, which is why it would be necessary regulate the market. Which has also been repeated since Chancellor Rishi Sunak:

Crypto assets can provide exciting new opportunities, offering people new ways to trade and invest. It is important, however, that consumers are not the subject of false claims.

No references to Bitcoin or again a Ethereum, but rather to retailers and retailers exchange, with legislation that should therefore only address them.

With the goal, this is always the lietmotiv, from protect the consumer, while offering support to the innovations that this sector can guarantee.

All in a country in love with cryptocurrencies

The new wave of regulations could come in a country that has always been among the most important for financial markets, as well as a country where citizen exposure to the crypto market is among the highest in the world.

According to more statistics recent in fact they would be over 2 millions the British who have already bought crypto, a very high number in relation to the population.

The effect that this regulation may have on the crypto world can be discussed when there are at least the first ones drafts. However, the fact that everything passed into the hands of FCA, more accustomed to dealing with even speculative markets is certainly a excellent sign. What everyone feared is that we would end up with banking-type legislation, which would literally have been castrating for the whole sector.