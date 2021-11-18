FcIN – Brozovic and Inter are closer: great optimism filters from the Croatian entourage

Yesterday’s meeting was fundamental: the desire to continue together was confirmed with facts

Marcelo Brozovic And Inter I’m closer. Yesterday’s meeting, compared to the first a few months ago, when Ivan Brozovic (Marcelo’s father) and his partner met the Nerazzurri management for the first time, was certainly of fundamental importance. As we had anticipated exclusively on 8 November (READ HERE), the parties involved had the expected face-to-face interview, following the phone calls made in the last few weeks (when due to a personal problem, whoever represents the player does not could have brought to Milan).

According to what has been ascertained by FcInterNews, after yesterday’s meeting there is an ever-increasing optimism to define the renewal of the midfielder, due to expire in June 2022. The high spheres of Inter have in fact clarified with conviction the desire to do everything possible to keep Brozovic in the Nerazzurri . While on the other hand it was also underlined how Marcelo wants to stay in Milan for his connection with the Nerazzurri colors but also to carry on his extra-football business.

In short, in addition to the communion of intentions, there was perhaps a decisive step in the negotiation, with the parties shaking hands in view of the black on white. Hence the satisfaction and enormous optimism on the part of the entourage of Brozo, who experienced firsthand the Nerazzurri’s iron will to keep the (fresh) 29-year-old from Zagreb at the center of his project.

