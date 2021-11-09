FcIN – Brozovic-Inter, new summit set. Entourage irritated by the rumors

In mid-November, and therefore next week, it will be staged in Milan, according to what has been ascertained by FcInterNews.it, the meeting between Ivan Brozovic, father and agent of Marcelo, together with the trusted lawyer, who today is in effect the manager of the Croatian player, with the Nerazzurri leaders. L’entourage of the player, forced to skip the meeting in October, due to some personal problems (the same ones that forced to postpone an event in Croatia linked to the brand Epic Brozo, expected tomorrow) hope to find with Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio the square of the situation. In fact, despite the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle, Marcelo continues to reiterate his desire to remain in the Nerazzurri shirt to those who look after his interests. Of course, the difference between supply and demand is there and it seems to be considerable (on the million-half million), but if everyone tried to come together, the marriage would continue, to the happiness of every Inter fan.