FcIN – Dybala-Inter a hypothesis. Joya awaits Juve, Marotta has another priority

Beppe Marotta undoubtedly knows Paulo well Dybala : it was he, in fact, who managed to bring the Argentine striker to Juventus, snatching him from the competition of Inter thanks to the 40 million offer that convinced Palermo to sell the Joya to the bianconeri, in the now distant 2015. But to date, a possible assault of the Nerazzurri ad sport in case of failure to renew Dybala with Juve seems a rather remote hypothesis, beyond what has been leaked in these hours.

In fact, at this moment there was no direct contact with the player’s entourage: the Nerazzurri club obviously monitors the situation but the current requests make it out of reach for the Beloved. In addition, the attacker’s priority is to renew with his current team, in which he is still very good, but still asks for the respect of the agreements. If it were to break then it could become an opportunity, but for next summer the priority in Viale della Liberazione is to find a first tip.