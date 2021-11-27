FcIN – Ginter-Inter, the details of the request and offer. And he wouldn’t be De Vrij’s heir

The defender would like a four-year 3.5 million per season, the Nerazzurri club would not go above 2.5 million

In the last few hours, the name of Matthias Ginter from an Inter perspective. The reason is simple: the agent Gordon Stipic, the same as Hakan Calhanoglu, was recently in Milan to meet the Turk and took the opportunity to speak with Piero Ausilio of the German defender, who will expire next June.

This rumor market has ancient roots, but until recently the Nerazzurri management was not interested in the 1994 class of Borussia Mönchengladbach as they are covered in the defensive department and unwilling to add expenses to the wage bill. In fact, in the conversation with the agent a certain distance emerged between the player’s request and the Nerazzurri’s availability. Ginter would like a four-year of 3.5 million per season, Inter would not go above 2.5 million.

It should also be added the role that in Via della Liberazione they would have in mind for the German central: not heir to Stefan de Vrij if the Dutchman leaves at the end of the season, but alternative a Milan Skriniar from the bench, given the characteristics. If De Vrij really left Milan at the end of the season, with part of the proceeds the management would rush up Gleison Bremer, the favorite in the role, if the renewal of the Brazilian with Torino did not arrive.

Talks underway therefore for Ginter, which would be the classic free-transfer opportunity to reinforce the squad, but only under the economic conditions of the Nerazzurri club.

