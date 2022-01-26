FcIN – Gosens at Inter, all done. Figures and salary of the operation

Confirmations on the final agreement: loan with obligation of 22 million plus 3 bonus. To the German 2.5 million per season which with the prizes can reach 3.2
All settled and all confirmed: Inter and Atalanta have found an agreement for the transfer to the shadow of the Madonnina of Robin Gosens, German winger born in 1994 among the best in his role in recent seasons and currently in the pits with a not insignificant muscle injury. The operation will close at 22 million plus 3 in bonuses, for a total of 25 million (READ HERE THE ANTICIPATION), after an initial loan with obligation to redeem. To the player a four-year 2.5 million plus bonuses that will lead him to earn 3.2 million total.
Simone Inzaghi will therefore have the left winger he asked for, after the decision of Aleksander Kolarov to hang up his shoes and the now fixed shift of Federico Dimarco in the three defense centers. Therefore, all that remains is to wait for Gosens’ medical examinations which, given his clinical situation, will be particularly accurate. But now the deal is over, to everyone’s satisfaction.
January 26, 2022 (change January 26, 2022 | 11:40 am)
