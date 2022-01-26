FcIN – Gosens at Inter, all done. Figures and salary of the operation

All settled and all confirmed: Inter and Atalanta have found an agreement for the transfer to the shadow of the Madonnina of Robin Gosens, German winger born in 1994 among the best in his role in recent seasons and currently in the pits with a not insignificant muscle injury. The operation will close at 22 million plus 3 in bonuses, for a total of 25 million (READ HERE THE ANTICIPATION), after an initial loan with obligation to redeem. To the player a four-year 2.5 million plus bonuses that will lead him to earn 3.2 million total.