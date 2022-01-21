FcIN – In January Inter are only looking to the left. And it would be a surprise name

Net of all the considerations on Stefano Sensi, who before last night had practically already been loaned to Sampdoria until June without the intention of replacing him in the squad with a new entry in midfield, the only entry operation planned by Inter in this month of January concerns the left wing . The tactical evolution of Federico Dimarco, who by deputy Ivan Perisic has turned, for quality (also shown against Empoli), in a valid alternative to Alessandro Bastoni, led the management, in agreement with Simone Inzaghi, to consider the possible arrival of a new left winger who could allow the Croatian to catch his breath every now and then, so as not to arrive in March-April with his tongue hanging out. To this is added the position of Aleksander Kolarov, who will remain an Nerazzurri player until the end of the contract but to date already seems to have his head on what he will do at the end of his career.