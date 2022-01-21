FcIN – In January Inter are only looking to the left. And it would be a surprise name

Net of the considerations on Sensi and Correa, the Nerazzurri only evaluate a loan loan as deputy Perisic
Net of all the considerations on Stefano Sensi, who before last night had practically already been loaned to Sampdoria until June without the intention of replacing him in the squad with a new entry in midfield, the only entry operation planned by Inter in this month of January concerns the left wing . The tactical evolution of Federico Dimarco, who by deputy Ivan Perisic has turned, for quality (also shown against Empoli), in a valid alternative to Alessandro Bastoni, led the management, in agreement with Simone Inzaghi, to consider the possible arrival of a new left winger who could allow the Croatian to catch his breath every now and then, so as not to arrive in March-April with his tongue hanging out. To this is added the position of Aleksander Kolarov, who will remain an Nerazzurri player until the end of the contract but to date already seems to have his head on what he will do at the end of his career.
Obviously, the main condition is that a possible new entry in the squad is low cost, possibly on loan. Classic operation from the last days of the market if the right opportunity presents itself. An opportunity that seems to have already been identified, because net of the many names circulating in the newspapers (from Filip Kostic to Ramy Bensebaini), the player on whom attention was paid in Viale della Liberazione is not a name that has already emerged from the media. The usual Mister X, according to what filters from Nerazzurri circles. The only new arrival expected by the men of the transfer market of Inter, provided that the injury of Joaquin Correa, if Sensi eventually went to Sampdoria, it would not lead to further assessments on the squad. But today the opportunity is sought only on the left.
January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 20:31)
