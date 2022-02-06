FcIN – Inzaghi, words of encouragement to the team after the derby. Apart from Caicedo

The coach praised the boys for their performance, but asked for more cynicism in the goal area
The conviction of having played a very high level race, at least up to the 70th. The awareness of having to be more cynical in the goal area. Simone’s speech today Inzaghi to the team, on the day after the post-derby defeat, he fully echoed what the Nerazzurri coach had publicly expressed immediately after the knockout against his cousins: nothing more, nothing less. The coach from Piacenza in fact, he reiterated to his boys how by playing in this way they will be able to go far. Although obviously they will have to try to be much more cynical in the goal zone, since not having closed the first half with a 2 or 3-0 lead is a fault attributable to the Nerazzurri players, while obviously admitting and giving credit to Mike’s skill. Maignan.
Training chapter: today obviously the protagonists of the derby have carried out a fatigue. Ivan’s optimal conditions confirmed Perisicreleased prematurely and at the express request of the athlete in the derby. His were just cramps, no follow-up tests will be done either. Still differentiated for Robin Gosens and Joaquin CorreaFelipe Caicedo instead he carried out a personalized session aimed at giving the Ecuadorian the rhythm of the match and a considerable state of form. Inzaghi and the Nerazzurri staff, given the past to Lazio, know Felipe’s physique perfectly: they do not want to force his return and aware of the limited playing time of the South American in Genoa, they have opted for the option just specified. The player therefore remains in doubt for the Tim Cup match against Roma on Tuesday evening.
