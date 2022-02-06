FcIN – Inzaghi, words of encouragement to the team after the derby. Apart from Caicedo

The conviction of having played a very high level race, at least up to the 70th. The awareness of having to be more cynical in the goal area. Simone’s speech today Inzaghi to the team, on the day after the post-derby defeat, he fully echoed what the Nerazzurri coach had publicly expressed immediately after the knockout against his cousins: nothing more, nothing less. The coach from Piacenza in fact, he reiterated to his boys how by playing in this way they will be able to go far. Although obviously they will have to try to be much more cynical in the goal zone, since not having closed the first half with a 2 or 3-0 lead is a fault attributable to the Nerazzurri players, while obviously admitting and giving credit to Mike’s skill. Maignan.