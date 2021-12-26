Sports

FcIN – Pinamonti on the rise: two clubs follow him for next season

Fiorentina and Turin are thinking about the tip to replace Vlahovic and Belotti in the summer

Seven goals and one assist this season with the Empoli shirt, with the meter set to rise: Andrea Pinamonti is perhaps experiencing the period of its long-awaited consecration, with important performances and numbers in the surprising team of Aurelio Andreazzoli. And while his name is pronounced in off-pitch situations, the tip from Trentino enjoys the moment and continues to work to return, in the future, to wear the Nerazzurri shirt. Meanwhile, his performances have included him with merit in the list of Fiorentina and Turin. Both clubs will probably have to replace their strikers in the summer: the Viola are destined to lose, barring surprises, Dusan Vlahovic; the grenades already know that Andrea Belotti will say goodbye for the end of the contract.

For this reason, to date, Pinamonti could represent the ideal investment to replace the current numbers 9. With Inter who, while enjoying the growth of the canterano, is ready to listen to offers as long as they are worthy of the value of the Cles Archer.

