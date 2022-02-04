FcIN – Renewal Brozovic, the delay depends on the bonuses. Inter optimistic, the reasons

When they announce the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic? Two days before the derby, the main question facing the Nerazzurri fans concerns the future of the Croatian midfielder. In the last few hours, the interest of the Barcelona, who actually approached the player several weeks ago and before May it is unlikely, for financial reasons, that he will be able to plan large expenses. Clearly, the long wait for the announcement that is late in arriving and the courtship from abroad are a cause for concern for the Inter environment, but the company maintains its optimism after proposing to the class of ’92 a four-year net worth 6 million plus bonuses. to get to 7 million. Overall assessment accepted by the person concerned. So why doesn’t the signature arrive yet? According to what he filters, the topic of discussion is the nature of some bonuses, which Brozovic would like to be easier to reach in order to arrive at the figure he initially had in mind without difficulty. Certainly not an obstacle such as to blow up an agreement reached for some time, but sufficient to postpone the white smoke until further negotiation. The Zagreb player does not think about leaving Inter Milan and Milan, he has chosen to stay but wants every detail of the new contract to be in place. Legitimate, just as it is legitimate for Inter to try to save as much as possible without risking blowing up the bank. To date, the courtship of Barcelona, ​​Newcastle (which had proposed a four-year 7.5 million plus one bonus) and Tottenham (already, Antonio Conte did not forget it but the midfielder immediately declined) did not score, because the priority of Epic Brozo it’s Inter, where he plays a fundamental role.