FcIN – Renewal of Perisic, there is a great sponsor in Inter. Here are the next steps

Renew Ivan Perisic , at any cost . It is not the request of a fan to the management of Inter, but the opinion of Simone Inzaghi who does not want to give up in any way the performances, always of the highest profile, of the Croatian winger. Although he received none other than Robin as a gift a few days ago Gosens , considered by the operators the best of the role. On the contrary, in the head of the Piacenza coach it is the German who must deserve the space trying to do better than the Croatian, to date a key element of Inter in the top ranking, qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. Management side, there is the same idea of ​​confirming Perisic, but not to the figures that are circulating (6 million per season).

The intention is to offer a two-year and to make a further effort to meet the expectations of the ’89 class of Split, maybe coming to5 million. It is true, as highlighted today by Sky, that the parties have met in recent days (the player does not have an official agent but is represented by a trusted person), but for the moment the discussion on the figures has not yet been addressed. What emerged is the mutual desire to continue together (despite the fact that many media claimed that there was no room for negotiation), even if it will be necessary to find the right balance from a financial point of view. A team that will be found in two to three weeks, the deadline for the next meeting. However, there is great optimism about the renewal of the former Wolfsburg, an optimism that some time ago seemed unthinkable and that Perisic has earned through monstrous performances. To the point that, as Inzaghi himself thinks, Gosens will have to give his best to snatch his place on that band.