FcIN – Sensi towards Sampdoria, Inter would have the replacement at home

The substitute for Stefano Sensi he could already be at Inter. With the midfielder destined for Sampdoria there is in fact the possibility – also given the small playing time of the former Sassuolo this season – that the Nerazzurri, unless a greedy opportunity, will not intervene in the incoming market, at least to replace the 26-year-old from Urbino. . Here then – as ascertained by FcInterNews – that the promotion of Mattia Sangalli it could become reality. Orderly, intelligent, more experienced than his teammates, the 2002 class already boasts a call-up with the first team, which took place last September, for the Florence match.