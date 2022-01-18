FcIN – Sensi towards Sampdoria, Inter would have the replacement at home

This is the 2002 class of Mattia Sangalli, who is already training with the first team. Numerically he could be the chosen one
The substitute for Stefano Sensi he could already be at Inter. With the midfielder destined for Sampdoria there is in fact the possibility – also given the small playing time of the former Sassuolo this season – that the Nerazzurri, unless a greedy opportunity, will not intervene in the incoming market, at least to replace the 26-year-old from Urbino. . Here then – as ascertained by FcInterNews – that the promotion of Mattia Sangalli it could become reality. Orderly, intelligent, more experienced than his teammates, the 2002 class already boasts a call-up with the first team, which took place last September, for the Florence match.
Sangalli, who also trained with the first team yesterday, as well as the forward Dennis Curatolo, is appreciated by Simone Inzaghi for skills and desire to arrive. Reason why the future of the young player could be that of a shuttle between the youth and the first team. Obviously if Inter didn’t decide to intervene on the market. And if in the meantime an indispensable offer does not arrive for the same player from some Italian or foreign professional club.
January 18, 2022 (change January 18, 2022 | 16:33)
