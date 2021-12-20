FcIN – Uruguayan purge in Cagliari, Nandez hopes. Inter were clear

The conditions remain the same: there is satisfaction, but only in the event of an exit in midfield

Martin Caceres And Diego Godin not called up for tomorrow’s match against Juventus represent the first really strong signal from the Cagliari to try to rectify a situation that is nothing short of worrying. An Uruguayan purge he is not a part of at the moment Nahitan Nandez, who in Turin could start from the bench, thus paying for a period that is certainly not brilliant.

The Punta del Este midfielder continues to want a transfer already in January, considering the experience at Cagliari closed and by virtue of a promise from the management that had pushed him last summer to a sort of mutiny then returned with a lot of apologies. The basic idea remains to change when the transfer campaign is reopened e the dream is to wear the Inter shirt, with whom the agent Pablo Bentancourt is always in touch. But the conditions remain the same: there is satisfaction towards Nandez, but only in the event of an exit in midfield.

The main suspect remains Matias Vecino (true the interest of Genoa, which however does not fully convince the class of ’91), but it depends on him and on his eventual decision to leave Milan to play more. Only afterwards a negotiation with Cagliari should be entered into. Certainly the probable welcome to compatriots Godin and Caceres, combined with the problematic situation of the team, can be a further incentive to ask for the sale for Nandez.

December 20, 2021 (change December 20, 2021 | 20:03)

