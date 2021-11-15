FcIN – Vecino’s alarm may reopen an old market path as early as January

The midfielder is due to expire in June 2022 and could leave when the market reopens. Nandez first idea to replace him

For a Heavenly going out, there might be one going in. This is a possible January scenario at Inter, where the alarm raised by Matias Vecino a few hours ago in the national team it is unlikely that he will leave the Nerazzurri management indifferent. El Mate he made it clear, without using polemical tones as in his style, that he expected more space on the pitch, more than Simone Inzaghi has granted him so far. Otherwise, thanks also to a contract that does not expire next June, it would consider a farewell in the course of the repair market.

If the parties agree on a separation, it is possible that Inter will return to an old ball already dealt with last summer: Nahitan Nandez. The Uruguayan wild card wanted to leave Cagliari but the absence of a concrete offer convinced him to stay, with the promise from the president Tommaso Giulini to release him in January in the event of an advantageous offer. Contacts with agent Pablo Bentancurt have never been interrupted, Nandez is a profile that the management of Viale della Liberazione likes and continues to like for his tactical flexibility and the possibility of being a valid alternative to Niccolo Stretcherand in the role of right winger where Denzel Dumfries is still struggling to fuel and Matteo Darmian is ahead of him in the hierarchies.

Obviously, first of all, it would be necessary to find accommodation in Vecino, should the ’91 class be convinced to look for minutes from a World Cup perspective elsewhere: in Italy it can be an opportunity for the Roman players, given that the budget for Inter weighs very little and will expire. after 5 months. Particularly, at Lazio there is Maurizio Sarri who knows him for having coached him in Empoli. If Vecino really did say hello, the other obstacle would be Cagliari’s interest in monetizing the sale of Nandez, which the Nerazzurri could not satisfy immediately. A creative formula would be needed that would postpone the outlay later in time, when the Nerazzurri finances will be able to take on the investment for the ’95 class of Punta del Este. With which there has been an agreement for some time on the basis of 3 million per season.

To facilitate the exit operation could be the somewhat confused situation in Cagliari, where after the replacement of Leonardo Simple with Walter Mazzarri even the coach from San Vincenzo, at the bottom of the standings, risks being sacked. Vecino threw the pebble into the pond, it will be necessary to understand if the concentric circles on the water will be so wide that they cannot be ignored or will remain visible for a few seconds, without leaving a trace.

