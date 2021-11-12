FCIN1908 / Brozovic-Inter, no tension. But for the renewal there is the move. And the figures …

At Inter there is an issue that experiences constant postponements but now it is time to make a point: the renewal of Brozovic

At Inter there is an issue that experiences constant postponements but now it is time to put a point. In Viale della Liberazione intend to address the issue linked to the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic as soon as possible and for this reason, as confirmed to Fcinter1908, a deadline will be set for the meeting. A move that is considered useful because in recent weeks, several requests have arrived from the player’s entourage to postpone the agreed appointments.

No relationship problems, there are no tensions in this regard and the Nerazzurri management has so far understood the need, on the part of those who look after the interests of the player, to take time to think about the issue. But now we cannot go further and at the beginning of next week Inter will set the deadline for the meeting, which can no longer be postponed.

Even on the figures, the Nerazzurri were very clear: you cannot go beyond 6 million euros per season (including bonuses). Take it or leave it, Brozovic has the last word.

November 12, 2021 (change November 12, 2021 | 00:13)

