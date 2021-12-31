FCIN1908 / Supercoppa, Inter and Juve together: not just capacity, 2 reasons for the postponement

If the spotlight is on January 6, the day in which the top-flight championship will resume its run, Inter and Juventus are also grappling with the Supercoppa appointment (scheduled for January 12 at San Siro). The news of the return to a capacity reduced by 50% immediately made both companies turn up their noses. Playing now, giving up a richer collection can not please anyone. Not only. According to what was collected by FCinter1908, the factors that would push the companies to move for a postponement concern two other elements. The San Siro field is not at its best, with the possibility that it is also frozen. And of course the calendar. Apart from superstition, it is undeniable that Inter in January will play a good part of the possibility of reconfirming themselves at the top of the standings. Not having to prepare for the Super Cup would be one less thought. An easing of the pressure on the not simple commitments of the calendar. Juventus are also planning tough matches. The idea then arises of trying to postpone everything to May, with a full stage and the infections – hopefully – once again below the threshold of attention. The press release of the League does not in fact rule out a postponement. In the coming days there may be news on this. And Juve and Inter are rowing in the same and identical direction.