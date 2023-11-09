FDA approved weight loss injection

People who are obese or overweight, who also have weight-related conditions, diabetes or cholesterol, may be eligible for the drug.

PHOENIX – A new version of a weight-loss treatment for diabetes patients has been approved by the FDA.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Zefbound for long-term weight management in adults who are obese or overweight; Who also suffer from any other condition related to overweight such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.

“Obesity and overweight are serious conditions that may be associated with certain causes of death, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes,” said John Sherratts, director of the Division of Diabetes and Lipid Disorders in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Studies.

An active ingredient in Zepbound, tirazepate, which is already approved under the name Monjaro, is currently used to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes.

According to the FDA, “the effectiveness of Zepbound for chronic weight control in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity” was demonstrated in two 72-week studies with 2,519 patients.

The injection is recommended once a week and will cost about $1,000 a month, the same as Monjaro, according to the manufacturing company, Eli Lilly & Company.

Many health insurance companies do not have coverage for obesity medications.

According to the studies, patients without diabetes weighed an average of 231 pounds (105 kg) and those who took the highest approved dose of Zepbound weighed an average of 18% less (about 41 pounds/19 kg) than those who did not. happened, who took it. Placebo.

While the study involved adults with type 2 diabetes who weighed an average of 222 pounds (101 kg), those taking the highest approved dose of Zepbound lost an average of 12% (about 26 pounds/12 kg). Happened.

About 10% of participants taking Zepbound dropped out of the study due to side effects.

Zepbound may cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach discomfort and pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, allergic reactions such as fever or itching, hair loss, belching, reflux.