FDA Approves Daratumumab Combination Therapy for Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Frequent monitoring of patients throughout the infusion is recommended.

Myeloma accounts for 10% of bone marrow cancers and is the second most common cancer of the blood, behind lymphoma. Photo: Shutterstock.

The FDA has approved the combination of daratumumab with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (DRd) for patients with multiple myeloma newly diagnosed (MMDR) who are not eligible to receive an autologous stem cell transplant (auto-SCT).

These results are important because many elderly patients with Multiple myeloma they are not suitable to receive an auto-TCM.

The approval is based on results from the phase III MAIA clinical trial, which showed that the addition of daratumumab to lenalidomide/dexamethasone significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% compared to treatment with lenalidomide. / dexamethasone alone.

Data from the MAIA study were recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, and were presented by Facon et al at the 2018 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (Abstract LBA2).

Multiple myeloma

The American Cancer Society indicates that the multiple myeloma It is a plasma cell cancer. Normal plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and are an important component of the immune system.

The immune system is made up of several types of cells that work together to fight infection and other diseases. Lymphocytes (lymphatic cells) are one of the main types of white blood cells in the immune system and include T cells and B cells. Lymphocytes are found in many areas of the body, such as the lymph nodes, bone marrow, intestines and the blood stream.

When B cells respond to an infection, they mature into plasma cells. Plasma cells make antibodies (also called immunoglobulins) that help the body attack and destroy germs.

Plasma cells are mainly found in the bone marrow. Bone marrow is the soft tissue found inside the bones. In addition to plasma cells, normal bone marrow is also home to other blood cells, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

Characteristics of multiple myeloma

Low blood cell counts

In the multiple myelomaovergrowth of plasma cells in the bone marrow can crowd out normal blood cell-producing cells, causing low blood cell counts.

This can cause anemia (a shortage of red blood cells). People with anemia have weakness and tiredness.

The multiple myeloma it can also cause a low level of platelets in the blood (thrombocytopenia). This can cause increased bleeding and bruising.

Another condition that can occur is leukopenia (a shortage of normal white blood cells), which can cause problems fighting infections.

Problems with bones and calcium

Myeloma cells also interfere with cells that help keep bones strong. Bones are constantly rebuilding themselves to stay strong. There are two kinds of bone cells that work together to keep bones healthy and strong:

Myeloma cells produce a substance that signals osteoclasts to speed up bone dissolution. Therefore, the old bone breaks down without new bone replacing it. This weakens the bones and causes them to break easily. Bone fractures are a bigger problem in people with myeloma. This increase in bone degeneration can also increase calcium levels in the blood.

Signs and symptoms of multiple myeloma

infections

Abnormal plasma cells cannot protect the body from infection. As mentioned above, normal plasma cells make antibodies that attack germs. In the multiple myeloma, the myeloma cells crowd out normal plasma cells, so the antibodies to fight infection cannot be produced. The antibody that myeloma cells make does not help fight infection. This is because myeloma cells are just many copies of the same plasma cell (all producing copies of the same antibody). [anticuerpo monoclonal]).

Renal problems

Myeloma cells produce an antibody that can damage the kidneys, leading to kidney damage and even kidney failure.

Source consulted here.