FDA approves first breath test to detect COVID-19

(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday that it had authorized the first test to detect COVID-19 through breath for emergency use.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Test Kit can identify five volatile organic compounds related to the coronavirus in a person’s breath using a technique known as gas chromatography gas mass spectrometry, which provides results in less than three minutes. according to the FDA.

The agency said that in a study of 2,409 people, which included people with and without symptoms, the test had a 99.3 percent specificity rate, which measures the percentage of negative test samples correctly identified.

The FDA also noted that the InspectIR kit for COVID-19 tests had a sensitivity rate of 91.2 percent, which measures the percentage of positive test samples correctly identified.

Still, the health agency said a molecular test must be used to confirm positive COVID-19 breath test results.

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation happening with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

“The FDA continues to support the development of new COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the US for the next public health emergency.”

The InspectIR COVID-19 kit, which the FDA said was about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, will be able to be used in places like mobile testing sites, hospitals and doctors’ offices, the agency said.

About 100 of the InspectIR kits for COVID-19 testing are expected to be manufactured each week, each of which, according to the FDA, can be used to test approximately 160 samples per day.