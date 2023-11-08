FDA approves new drug for chronic weight management

Silver Spring, MD, November 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound (trizepitide) injection for long-term weight management in obese adults (body mass index greater than or equal to 30 kilograms per square meter (kg/m)).2) or more) or overweight (body mass index 27 kg/m2 or more) for use with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol), in addition to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Tiragepetide, the active ingredient in Zepbound, is already approved under the trade name Monjaro, which is used together with diet and exercise to help improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

“Obesity and overweight are serious conditions that can be associated with some of the leading causes of death, such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes,” he said. John Sharetts, MD, director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “In light of increasing rates of both obesity and overweight United States“Today’s approval addresses an unmet medical need.”

About 70% of American adults are obese or overweight, and many of those overweight have a weight-related condition. Losing 5% to 10% of body weight through diet and exercise reduces the risk of heart disease in obese or overweight adults.

Zepbound activates receptors for gut-secreted hormones (glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)) to reduce appetite and food intake. Zepbound is administered by injection under the skin once weekly, and the dose should be increased over four to 20 weeks to achieve a target dose of 5 milligrams (mg), 10 mg or 15 mg weekly. The maximum dose of Zepbound is 15 mg once weekly.

Effectiveness of Zepbound for chronic weight management (weight loss and maintenance) in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of obese or overweight adults with at least one was established in trials. Related condition. These studies measured weight loss after 72 weeks in a total of 2,519 patients who received 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg Zepbound once weekly and a total of 958 patients who received a placebo injection once weekly . In both trials, after 72 weeks of treatment, patients who received Zepbound at all three dose levels had a statistically significant reduction in body weight compared with those who received placebo, and patients who received Zepbound The larger proportion achieved at least a 5% weight loss in comparison. To placebo.

The larger of the two trials enrolled adults without diabetes. At the beginning of the trial, the average body weight was 231 pounds (105 kg) and the average body mass index was 38 kg/m2, In this trial, people who were randomized to receive the highest approved dose of Zepbound (15 mg once a week) lost an average of 18% in body weight compared with those randomized to placebo.

At the beginning of the trial in adults with type 2 diabetes, the average body weight was 222 pounds (101 kg) and the average body mass index was 36 kg/m.2, Those randomized to receive the highest approved dose of Zepbound (15 mg once a week) lost an average of 12% of their body weight compared with those randomized to placebo.

Zepbound may cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) discomfort and pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions (usually fever and rash), belching, hair loss, and gastroesophageal reflux disease. There may be side effects.

Zepbound causes thyroid C-cell tumors in mice. It is unknown whether Zepbound causes such tumors in humans, including medullary thyroid cancer. Zepbound should not be used in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2.

Zepbound has not been studied in patients with a history of inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) or severe gastrointestinal disease (including severe gastroparesis, a condition that affects the normal movement of muscles in the stomach). It should not be used in combination with Monjaro or GLP-1 receptor agonists. The safety and effectiveness of co-administration of Zepbound with other medications for weight management have not been established.

Zepbound should not be used in patients with a history of severe allergic reaction to tirazepate (its active ingredient) or any of its other ingredients. Patients should discontinue Zepbound immediately and seek medical attention if a serious allergic reaction is suspected. Zepbound includes warnings for inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), gallbladder problems, hypoglycemia (blood sugar that is too low), acute kidney injury, diabetic retinopathy (damage to the retina of the eye), type 2 diabetes, and suicidal behavior. Are or thinking. Patients should discuss it with their health care provider if they have symptoms of pancreatitis or gallstones. If Zepbound is used with insulin or a medication that causes insulin secretion, patients should consult with their health care provider about potentially reducing the dosage of these other medications to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia. Should talk to. Health care providers should monitor patients with kidney disease, diabetic retinopathy, and depression or suicidal behavior or thoughts.

Zepbound received Priority Review and Fast Track designation for this indication.

FDA gave this approval to Eli Lilly and Company.

