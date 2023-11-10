FDA approves promising weight loss drug

This Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug Zepbound (tirazeptide) for sustained weight control in obese adults. The organization says that this drug will help you lose about 24 kg (52 pounds) in just 16 months.

“Obesity and overweight are serious conditions that may be associated with some of the leading causes of death, including heart disease, stroke and diabetes,” John Sherratts, MD, director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes, said in a statement. FDA Obesity.

“In light of the increasing rates of obesity and overweight in the United States, today’s approval addresses an unmet medical need,” he said.

How does weight loss medicine work?

According to the FDA, Zepbound can reduce appetite and thus prevent excessive food consumption. It should also be consumed along with diet and exercise.

The drug in question “activates receptors for hormones secreted by the intestine (glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)) to reduce appetite and food intake.”

On the same lines, he explained that it is administered through weekly injections while the dosage increases until the target quantity is reached, which is 15 mg per week.

In this sense, the patient will start with an injection of 5 mg weekly, later increasing the dose to 10 mg and finally to 15 mg, the maximum according to medical indications.

Who can use Zepbound?

The agency indicated that the drug is for adults with obesity of 30 kilograms per square meter (kg/m2) or more. But people weighing more than 27 kg/m2 can also use it.

And not only that, to be administered, these patients must have at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol.

According to NBC News, Eli Lilly, the manufacturing company that will distribute the drug, said it would cost $1,060 per monthly dose, which is more or less equivalent to 1 million Chilean pesos.

weight loss drug with contraindications

After conducting clinical trials before market approval, the FDA concluded that Zepbound may cause a variety of side effects, including: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal discomfort and pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, Hypersensitivity (usually fever and rash), belching, hair loss, and gastroesophageal reflux.

In addition, the drug caused thyroid C-cell tumors in rats and “it is unknown whether Zepbound causes these types of tumors, including medullary thyroid cancer, in humans,” the US agency said.

For the latter, they recommend that the drug should not be used “in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or with multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2.” (BioBio Chile)