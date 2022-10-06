FDA approves Selpercatinib, the first inhibitor for metastatic tumors of the RET gene

Data supporting the approval demonstrated an overall effectiveness rate of 44% across various tumor types.

In the trial, selpercatinib demonstrated clinically significant and durable responses across a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers. Photo: Retevmo / Lilly.

The United States Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of the drug selpercatinib, in capsule presentations of 40 mg and 80 mg, for the treatment of patients with cancer lung tumors with solid, metastatic, or locally advanced during fusion gene transfection (RET).

Efficacy for cancers with mutations in the RET gene

In this regard, Dr. Vivek Subbiah, Associate Professor of Therapeutics at the Cancer in Research at MD Anderson Cancer Center and co-investigator, reported that, “in the trial selpercatinib demonstrated clinically significant and durable responses in a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers, including pancreatic, colon and other cancers that need new treatment options.”

According to Lilly, in addition to tumor-independent approval, the FDA has granted traditional approval for Retevmo in patients adults with metastatic or locally advanced disease.

It should be noted that there are warnings and precautions regarding hepatotoxicity (evidence of liver dysfunction), interstitial lung disease, pneumonitis, hypertension, bleeding episodes, hypersensitivity, tumor lysis syndrome, risk of impaired wound healing, hypothyroidism, and embryofetal toxicity.

“Since its initial accelerated approval, Retevmo has changed the treatment paradigm for patients with RET-altered cancers,” said David Hyman, MD, chief medical officer.

Approval for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer

He added, “Retevmo is the first and only RET inhibitor to receive both tumor-independent accelerated approval and traditional approval for the cancer non-small cell lung cancer, further supporting its ability to provide significant clinical benefit for patients in various types of tumors.

The two approvals are supported by data from the pivotal trial called Libretto-001, which is the largest clinical trial of patients with RET-driven cancers.

Effectiveness in patients with central nervous system metastases

In addition, Lilly reported in a statement that Retevmo’s activity was also evaluated in patients with central nervous system metastases. “One patient received radiation therapy to the brain within two months of study entry. Responses in intracranial lesions were observed in 87.5% of patients. patients; 39% of respondents had an intracranial DOR of 12 months or more. among the 69 patients with previously untreated RET fusion-positive NSCLC, five had measurable central nervous system metastases at baseline as assessed by BIRC. Two patients received radiation therapy to the brain within two months prior to study entry.”

Finally, Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of the LUNGevity Foundation, noted that as a targeted treatment, this traditional approval further reinforces the need for comprehensive biomarker testing for lung disease in patients with cancerin the hope that they can receive treatments tailored to their specific tumor mutations.

Access the statement here.