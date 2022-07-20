FDA approves topical ruxolitinib for non-segmental vitiligo

At 52 weeks, about 50% of patients treated with topical ruxolitinib achieved F-VASI75.

To treat vitiligo, patients are advised to apply a thin layer of topical ruxolitinib to the affected areas twice daily. Photo: Shutterstock.

According to the manufacturers’ statement, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved topical ruxolitinib for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older.

The treatment, which was approved to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in September 2021, is a cream formulation of ruxolitinib, a Janus kinase (JAK) 1/JAK2 inhibitor.

The medical literature indicates that non-segmental vitiligo is the most frequent and can appear at any age and affects different locations, and is characterized by being activated, among other things, by trauma, which is known as the Koebner phenomenon.

To date, it had not been approved for repigmentation in vitiligo patients, David Rosmarin, vice chair for research and education in the department of dermatology at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, told Medscape.

“It’s important to have options that we can offer patients that are both safe and effective to get the desired results,” said Rosmarin, principal investigator for the phase 3 clinical trials of topical ruxolitinib.

The researcher added that vitiligo is “a disease that can really affect quality of life. Some people [con vitíligo] feel stared at or intimidated; they don’t feel safe. It can affect relationships and intimacy.”

The approval was based on the results of two phase 3 trials (TruE-V1 and TruE-V2) in 674 patients with non-segmental vitiligo aged 12 years and older. At 24 weeks, around 30% of patients on treatment, applied twice daily, achieved at least a 75% improvement in the Vitiligo Facial Area Score Index (F-VASI75), compared to around 8% and 13% between those in the vehicle groups in the two trials.

Additionally, using self-reports measured by the Vitiligo Perceptibility Scale, about 30% to 40% of patients described their vitiligo as “much less noticeable” or “no longer noticeable” at week 52. Rosmarin reported the results at 52 weeks. at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.

The test group used ruxolitinib 1.5% cream twice daily throughout the year. The vehicle group started ruxolitinib midway through the trial. In this group, 26.8% and 29.6% achieved F-VASI 75 at 52 weeks in the two trials.

To treat vitiligo, patients are advised to apply a thin layer of topical ruxolitinib to affected areas twice daily, “up to 10% of body surface area,” according to the prescribing information.

“The patient’s satisfactory response may require treatment … beyond 24 weeks. If the patient does not consider significant repigmentation at 24 weeks, the patient should be reassessed by the health care provider,” they said.

The most common side effects during the vehicle-controlled portion of the trials were the development of application site acne and pruritus, headache, urinary tract infections, application site erythema, and pyrexia, according to the company.

The approved label for topical ruxolitinib includes a boxed warning about serious infections, mortality, cancer, major adverse cardiovascular events, and thrombosis, which, according to the warning notes, is based on reports from patients treated with oral JAK inhibitors for inflammatory conditions. .

Looking ahead, Rosmarin believes that using this drug with other therapies, such as light treatment, could lead to even better responses. The available data are from patients treated with ruxolitinib monotherapy, without complementary therapies.

