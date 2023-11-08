This article has been reviewed in accordance with Science X’s editorial process and policies. The editors have highlighted the following features, ensuring the reliability of the content: fact checking reputed news agency amend Ok!

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fathom Pharmaceuticals’ Voquezna (vonoprazan), a novel potassium-competitive acid inhibitor, as a new treatment for adults with all degrees of erosive esophagitis or erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The approval is based on the results of the FALCON-EE phase III trial, in which Voquezna 20 mg met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority to complete remission by week eight in patients with all degrees of erosive GERD.

The cure rate for Voquezna 20 mg was 93% versus 85% for lansoprazole 30 mg, with a better cure rate in the secondary endpoint compared to lansoprazole (70% for Voquezna 20 mg) in patients with moderate to severe disease at week two demonstrated versus 53% for lansoprazole 30 mg.

Compared to lansoprazole 30 mg, Voquezna 20 mg demonstrated non-inferiority for the mean percentage of 24-hour heartburn-free days during the treatment period. Voquezna 10 mg was superior to lansoprazole 15 mg in maintaining treatment up to six months in all randomly assigned patients (79% for Voquezna 10 mg versus 72% for lansoprazole 15 mg).

Adverse event rates for Voquezna and lansoprazole were similar, with the most common adverse events in the treatment phase (≥2% in the Voquezna treatment arm) being gastritis (3.0% for Voquezna 20 mg and 2.0% for lansoprazole 30 mg), diarrhea (2.0 vs. 3.0%), abdominal distension (2.0 vs 1.0%), abdominal pain (2.0 vs 1.0%), and nausea (2.0 vs 1.0%).

In the maintenance phase, the most common adverse events (≥3% in the Voquezna treatment arm) were gastritis (6.0% for Voquezna 10 mg vs 3.0% for lansoprazole 15 mg), abdominal pain (4.0 vs 2.0%), dyspepsia (4.0 versus 3.0%), hypertension (3.0 versus 2.0%), and urinary tract infection (3.0 versus 2.0%).

“This approval reflects Fathom’s commitment to transforming the gastrointestinal treatment landscape for patients and health care providers, marking the first major approval in the U.S. erosive GERD market in more than 30 years,” Terry Curran, Fathom’s president and CEO, said in a statement. Will bring innovation.”