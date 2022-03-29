FDA authorizes another COVID-19 vaccine booster

The latest booster expansion may not be the last: Next week, the government will debate whether everyone will eventually need a fourth dose.

WASHINGTON— US regulators on Tuesday authorized another booster of COVID-19 for people over 50, a step to offer additional protection to the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus recovers.

The Food and Drug Administration decision opens up a fourth dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster.

Until now, the FDA had approved the fourth dose only for people over the age of 12 who had severely weakened immune systems. The agency said that this especially fragile group may also receive an additional booster, a fifth injection.

The latest expansion, regardless of people’s health, allows an additional opportunity for millions more Americans, and the question is whether everyone who is eligible should rush to get it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to weigh in.

The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge in super contagious omicron variant. Two doses of vaccine plus a booster still provide strong protection against serious illness and death, CDC data shows.

But a omicron brother is causing a worrying rise in infections in Europe, and it is spreading in the US., even when vaccination has stalled. About two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated and half of those eligible for a first booster have not received one.

Pfizer had asked the FDA to approve a fourth injection for people 65 and older, while Moderna requested another dose for all adults “to give flexibility” to the government in deciding who really needs it.

There is limited evidence to say how much benefit another booster might offer at this time. The FDA made the decision without input from its independent panel of experts who have struggled with the amount of data needed to expand injections.

“There could be a reason to fill the tanks a little bit” for older people and those with other health conditions, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry, who was not involved in the government’s decision.

But while he encourages his older friends and family to heed the advice, Wherry, 50, who is healthy, vaccinated and beefed up, isn’t planning on getting a fourth shot right away. With protection against serious diseases still going strong, “I’m going to wait until it looks like there’s a need.”

None of the COVID-19 vaccines are as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus. Also, protection against milder infections naturally decreases over time. But the immune system builds multiple layers of defense and the kind that prevents serious illness and death remains.

During the US omicron wave, two doses were nearly 80% effective against needing a ventilator or death, and a booster boosted that protection to 94%, the CDC recently reported. Vaccine effectiveness was lowest, 74%, in immunocompromised people, the vast majority of whom had not received a third dose.

US health officials also looked at Israel, which during the omicron surge opened a fourth dose for people 60 and older at least four months after their last injection. Preliminary data published online last week suggested some benefit: Israeli researchers counted 92 deaths among more than 328,000 people who got the extra shot, compared with 232 deaths among 234,000 people who missed their fourth dose.

What isn’t clear is how long any additional buff from another booster would last, and therefore when to get it.

“The ‘when’ is a really difficult part. Ideally we would schedule booster doses just before surges, but we don’t always know when that will be,” said Dr. William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Also, a longer interval between injections helps the immune system mount a stronger and more cross-reactive defense.

“If you get a boost too close, you’re not doing any damage, you just won’t get much benefit,” Wherry said.

The latest booster expansion may not be the last: Next week, the government will hold a public meeting to discuss whether everyone eventually needs a fourth dose, possibly in the fall, of the original vaccine or an updated vaccine.

As for updating vaccines, studies are underway in people, targeting injections of omicrons alone or in combination with the original vaccine. The National Institutes of Health recently tested monkeys and found “no significant advantage” to using a booster that targets only omicron.

