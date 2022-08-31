FDA authorizes new “updated” COVID-19 vaccine booster

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized this Wednesday the application of a new bivalent booster (updated booster) of the vaccines against COVID-19, aimed at combating the omicron variant of the virus.

The agency stipulated that the vaccines introduced in this authorization will be those developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as the pharmaceutical company Moderna.

The new boosters contain two SARS-CoV-2 virus messenger RNA (mRNA) components: one from the parent virus strain and one common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant.

The omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is currently the most common strain in the world, according to the FDA.

With this in mind, the agency determined to authorize a new reinforcement in order to prevent a new wave of infections during the winter, a season that in the past two years of the pandemic has caused an increase in the incidence of the virus.

“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against circulating variants. currently,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf.

As the director of the FDA Center for Biological Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, insisted, citizens can “rest assured” that the FDA “has taken great care to ensure that these bivalent vaccines against covid-19 comply with rigorous standards of safety, efficacy and quality.

To assess the efficacy of a single booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, the FDA analyzed immune response data among approximately 600 people and found that the immune response of participants who received the bivalent vaccine was better than that of those who received the Modern monovalent vaccine.

A similar number of people tried the Pfizer-BioNTech booster, with similarly positive results.

Among study participants who received the bivalent vaccine, the most commonly reported side effects were pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills, swelling of the lymph nodes in the injection arm, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

Who will be eligible for the new updated booster?

– Persons 18 years of age or older would receive a single updated booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, only if it had been -at least- two months since they completed their vaccination cycle or since they received the first booster.

– Persons 12 years of age or older would receive a single updated booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, only if at least two months had passed since they completed their vaccination course or received their first booster.

With information from AP and EFE.