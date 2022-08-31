FDA authorizes new “updated” COVID-19 vaccine booster

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized this Wednesday the application of a new bivalent booster (updated booster) of the vaccines against COVID-19, aimed at combating the omicron variant of the virus.

The agency stipulated that the vaccines introduced in this authorization will be those developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as the pharmaceutical company Moderna.

The new boosters contain two SARS-CoV-2 virus messenger RNA (mRNA) components: one from the original virus strain and one common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant.

The omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is currently the most common strain in the world, according to the FDA.

With this in mind, the agency determined to authorize a new reinforcement in order to prevent a new wave of infections during the winter, a season that in the past two years of the pandemic has caused an increase in the incidence of the virus.

Who will be eligible for the new updated booster?

– Persons 18 years of age or older would receive a single updated booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, only if it had been -at least- two months since they completed their vaccination cycle or since they received the first booster.

– Persons 12 years of age or older would receive a single updated booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, only if at least two months had passed since they completed their vaccination course or received their first booster.