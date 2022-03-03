FDA Expands Baby Formula Recall Following Death of Another Child

Abbott Laboratories recalled some cans and cases of Similac PM 60/40 produced at a Michigan factory after two babies exposed to its powdered infant formula died, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

Abbott had already withdrawn from the market a few days ago some batches of infant formulas of the Alimentum, Similac and EleCare brands manufactured in the Sturgis facilities after receiving complaints about bacterial infections in babies who consumed the products.

The FDA reported that four babies were hospitalized, three of them for Cronobacter sakazakiimuno bacteria (one of them died) and one for salmonella. This Monday he said that he is also investigating another fatal case by Cronobacter sakazakiimuno.

“The patient had consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with lot code 27032K800 prior to Cronobacter sakazakii infection,” the FDA said of this case.

Similac PM 60/40 is a special formula for babies who need a lower intake of minerals; was not included in the original batch recall of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

Now, the FDA has ordered the recall of lots of Similac PM 60/40 with the lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (box), which were distributed in the United States and in Israel.

Formulations previously recalled by the FDA are Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare lots that meet these criteria:

The first two digits of the code are from 22 to 37.

The package code includes K8, SH or Z2.

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Parents can check the lot numbers on Abbott’s website to see if they are affected or call 800-986-8540. The recall does not include any liquid formula milk products.

The FDA said it is still investigating Abbott’s plant in Sturgis, where environmental samples tested positive for Cronobacter bacteria. Inspectors discovered manufacturing problems and records showing contaminated formulas.

The bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii can cause serious infections and premature death in babies. The most recent outbreak in the United States spread across four states in 2011. It can cause sepsis, meningitis, temperature changes, and intestinal damage.

If parents or caregivers notice that an infant is experiencing symptoms or has recently consumed such products, the FDA urges them to contact a physician immediately.

With information from NBC and 10 TVs