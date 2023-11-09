FDA grants de novo approval to Owlet’s Dream Sock: © Andrey – Stock.adobe.com

Owlet has announced that the FDA has granted de novo approval to its Dream Sock, making it the first and only over-the-counter medical-grade pulse oximeter cleared for use in infants, according to the company Is.1

The Dream Sock is designed to monitor and display live health readings in infants ages 1-18 months and weighing 6 to 30 pounds. It tracks metrics like oxygen saturation levels and pulse rate, providing real-time data to caregivers. Health notifications are triggered if readings fail to fall outside preset parameters.

Alissa Niksh, MD, pediatric cardiologist and senior director of medical affairs at Owlet, expressed pride in the Dream Sock’s accuracy validation against the gold standard for pulse oximetry devices. This emphasizes the reliability of the device in supporting baby care at home.

The article mentions Owlet’s history with the FDA, including a warning in 2016 about misclassification of its smart sock. In 2021, Owlet withdrew the smart sock from the market after an FDA warning about its health readings potentially indicating bradycardia and desaturation.

FDA-approved features for the Dream Sock are expected to be implemented for both new and existing users in the United States by the end of 2023. This underlines Owlet’s commitment to providing parents with advanced and accurate baby monitoring technology.

“We are all very proud that the Dream Sock was validated against the gold standards of accuracy for pulse oximetry devices – and stood up to that challenge,” said Alyssa Nicksch, MD, pediatric cardiologist and senior director, Medical affairs, Owlett said. “Throughout this process, we learned a lot about our product’s capabilities in supporting infant care at home. “We are excited to continue our research efforts as we bring new technology and advancements in accuracy in infant monitoring to parents.”

This approval follows previous clearance from the FDA for Owlet’s BabySat, a prescription-only monitoring system that uses pulse oximetry technology in a wire-free design for infants with acute or chronic medical conditions. According to the company, the BabySat provides a real-time display of an infant’s oxygen saturation level and pulse rate, and like the Dream Sock, alerts caregivers when the infant’s readings fall out of set ranges.

Prior to these clearances, the FDA has been in contact with Owlet since 2016 regarding misclassification of its smart sock.2

In 2021, Owlet pulled its smart sock from the market after an FDA warning that the device provided health readings that could alert caregivers to possible cases of bradycardia and desaturation. .2

In its warning letter to Owlet, the FDA wrote, “These products are devices because they are used in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions or in the treatment, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, or to affect the structure or any ” Function of the body.”

The company announced that these new FDA-approved features will be rolled out to new and existing Dream Sock users in the United States by the end of 2023.1

