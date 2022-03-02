FDA issues “do not use” warning for some home COVID tests

(WKBN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a safety advisory against the use of some brands of COVID-19 home tests.

The FDA said there is a risk of false-positive or false-negative results for COVID-19 when using these tests, which have not been “licensed or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States.”

One is SD Biosensor STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test, packaged in a white and magenta box. The test is administered using a nasal swab sample.

Courtesy of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Another is the Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag rapid test, packaged in green and white containers. The test also uses a nasal swab sample.

Courtesy of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA also warned against using ACON Laboratories’ test called the “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (self-test)” which is packaged in a dark blue box. The test uses a nasal swab sample.

Courtesy: FDA

Recalls have been initiated for the unauthorized SD Biosensor and Flowflex tests. A recall has been issued for the unauthorized DiaTrust test.

The FDA has received no reports of injuries, adverse health consequences, or deaths associated with the use of the affected tests.

The FDA urges users of either test to speak with their health care providers if they have questions about the results. The agency also advised that health care providers and test organizers consider retesting their patients if previous tests were administered in less than two weeks and they suspect the results are inaccurate.

The new test must be performed with an FDA-licensed SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test.

If you believe you have had a problem with a SARS-CoV-2 test, the FDA encourages you to report the problem through MedWatch’s Voluntary Reporting Form.