FDA publishes Pfizer vaccine data. But we will have to wait until 2076 – Time





Dario Martini November 19, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American Medicines Agency, has asked a federal judge to make the public wait until the year 2076 to disclose all the data and information it relied on to authorize the vaccine. Pfizer’s Covid-19. It is not a typo. It takes 55 years to release this information to the public. The FDA has repeatedly pledged “full transparency” regarding Covid-19 vaccines, also underlining its “commitment to transparency” when it authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, now we find that the wait will be very long. In the document on the dispute raised by the NGO “Public health and medical professionals for transparency” we read that “the FDA has proposed to produce 500 pages of data per month which, based on the calculated number of pages, would mean completing its production in almost 55 years, or in the year 2076. Until the full body of documents provided by Pfizer to the FDA is made available, no proper analysis by independent scientists is possible. Would the FDA agree to review and authorize this product without all documents? Of course not. These independent and world-renowned scientists should be having the data immediately. ‘





And then again: “The fact that the FDA fought tooth and nail and took such an absurd and inconceivable position to wait until the year 2076 to complete production further increases the grave need to have these documents immediately” . The US agency in the past had repeatedly promised “full transparency” regarding vaccines on Covid, also underlining “the commitment to transparency” when it authorized Pfizer’s vaccine. The accusation leveled at the FDA is that it was very quick to give the authorization and now wants to wait more than five decades to ensure full transparency: “The FDA took exactly 108 days since Pfizer started producing the record for the license on May 7, 2021, since the product was licensed on August 23, 2021. We believe, as the FDA has stated, that it has conducted an intense and robust review and thorough and comprehensive analysis of those documents in order to to ensure that Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective for authorization. The FDA now has an equally important task of making those documents available to the plaintiff in this case and to the general public at least in the same amount of time. ‘





Meanwhile, the U.S. government yesterday ordered Pfizer $ 5.29 billion for 10 million treatment cycles of its potential Covid treatment, if regulators approve. FDA approval was sought by Pfizer on Tuesday. The FDA is already looking into a competing pill from Merck. The price for Pfizer’s potential treatment is approximately $ 529 per cycle. Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of Covid-19. The company tested the pill on people who were unvaccinated and at risk due to age or other health problems.



