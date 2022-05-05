Health

FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to risk of blood clots

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can get Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine because of a rare but serious risk of blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who are unable to receive a different vaccine or specifically request the J&J vaccine. US authorities have for months recommended that Americans starting their COVID-19 vaccinations use the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead.

FDA officials said in a statement that they decided to restrict J&J’s vaccine after revisiting data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

The decision is the latest restriction affecting J&J’s one-dose vaccine, which has long been overshadowed by the two more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended prioritizing injections from Moderna and Pfizer over those from J&J because of their safety concerns. Previously, US officials had treated the three vaccines similarly because each had been shown to offer strong protection.

But follow-up studies have consistently shown less efficacy for the J&J vaccine. And while the blood clots seen with the J&J shot are rare, authorities say they are still happening.

This is a developing story.

