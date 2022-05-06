FDA restricts the application of the J&J vaccine in the US due to the risk of blood clots | Univision Health News
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that this vaccine can only be applied to adults who cannot receive another or who specifically request the J&J vaccine. US authorities have for months recommended that people in the country turn to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
FDA officials said in a statement that they decided to limit the use of J&J’s vaccine after reviewing data on the risks of blood clots, which in some cases they can be life-threatening within two weeks of receiving this vaccine.
J&J’s vaccine was initially seen as an important tool in fighting the pandemic because it only required one shot. But the single-dose option was less effective than two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended prioritizing injections from Moderna and Pfizer over those from J&J due to their safety concerns.
Previously, US officials had treated the three vaccines similarly because each had been shown to offer strong protection.
However, follow-up studies have consistently shown a lower efficacy of the J&J vaccine. And while the blood clots seen with this drug’s injection are rare, authorities say they are still happening.
What is known about the cases of clots?
federal scientists 60 cases have been identified, including nine that were fataluntil mid-March. That equates to one case of blood clot for every 3.23 million injections of administered J&J, the FDA said Thursday.
The vaccine will carry a clearer warning about the possible “long-term and debilitating health consequences” of the side effect.
Clotting problems first surfaced last spring, with the J&J injection in the US and with a similar vaccine made by AstraZeneca used in other countries. At the time, US regulators decided that the benefits of J&J’s single vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk, as long as recipients were warned.
Covid-19 also causes deadly blood clots, but the vaccine-related type is different, thought to form due to a rogue immune reaction to J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines due to the way they are manufactured.
It forms in unusual places, such as the veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients who also develop abnormally low levels of clot-forming platelets. Symptoms of unusual clots include severe headaches one to two weeks after the J&J vaccine, not right away, as well as abdominal pain and nausea.
Who can apply this vaccine?
Under the new FDA instructions, the J&J vaccine could still be given to people who had a severe allergic reaction to one of the other vaccines and can’t get an extra dose. J&J injection could also be an option for people who refuse mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and therefore would not be vaccinated, the agency said.
A J&J spokesperson said in an emailed statement: “The data continue to support a favorable benefit-risk profile for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 in adults, compared to no vaccine.”
Despite the restriction, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said J&J’s vaccine “still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and throughout the global community.”
The FDA based its decision on “our safety surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our decisions.”
The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company announced last month that it did not expect to profit from the vaccine this year and was suspending sales projections.
The company’s vaccine launch was marred by a series of problems, including manufacturing problems at a Baltimore factory that forced J&J to import millions of doses from abroad.
Pfizer and Moderna have provided the vast majority of covid-19 vaccines in the US. More than 200 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with the companies’ two-dose injections, while fewer than 17 million Americans received the J&J vaccine.