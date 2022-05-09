FDA restricts use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA said it decided to restrict Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after re-examining data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots.

WASHINGTON— U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the shot should only be given to adults who are unable to receive a different vaccine or specifically request the J&J vaccine. U.S. officials have for months recommended that Americans starting their COVID-19 vaccines use the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead.

FDA officials said in a statement that they decided to restrict J&J’s vaccine after revisiting data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

The decision is the latest restriction affecting J&J’s one-dose vaccine, which has long been overshadowed by the two more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended prioritizing injections from Moderna and Pfizer over those from J&J because of their safety concerns. Previously, US officials The US had treated all three vaccines similarly because each had been shown to offer strong protection.

But follow-up studies have consistently shown less efficacy for the J&J vaccine. And while the blood clots seen with the J&J shot are rare, authorities say they are still happening.

