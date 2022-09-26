FDA warns about the risk of the viral TikTok challenge of cooking using medicine | Social Networks | Entertainment

The challenges of TikTok They have returned with a tendency just as dangerous as the previous ones. This time it is a challenge that worries the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA): cooking using drugs as ingredients.

A viral video shows an app user cooking chicken with NyQuil, a flu-fighting drug that contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine. Given the number of people who have seen, interacted with, and shared the video, the FDA issued a report to draw attention to this practice.

“Over-the-counter (also called over-the-counter or over-the-counter) medications are readily available in many households, making these challenges even more risky,” the institution warns. “Over-the-counter medications can pose significant risks if misused or abused.”

“Boiling a drug can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, breathing in medication fumes while cooking could cause high levels of the medication to enter your body. It could also damage your lungs,” he continues.

The effects that these videos have on children and young people could be devastating, as other TikTok challenges have already led to the death of minors. Another of these viral contents encouraged adolescents to try the medicine called Benadryl to hallucinate, with which several young people ended up in emergency rooms or lifeless.

That’s why the FDA tells parents or guardians ways to protect children from being victims of online dangers.

How to protect children