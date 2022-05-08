Fear aboard a plane, violent brawl breaks out: several passengers are involved

Editorial board

Pictures with several men coming to blows during the flight go around the web. The tension is palpable in the clip. The passengers and the captain tried to calm the contenders and intervened to separate the individuals. In vain. Upon arrival at Schiphol airport, six people, all British, were arrested. According to a KLM spokesperson, one of them was slightly injured. The exact cause of the brawl, emphasizes Giovanni D’Agata, president of the “Rights Desk”, is not yet known. Below is the link of the images of the passengers’ fury immortalized in the clip: https://www.itemfix.com/v?t=fybv13&jd=1

