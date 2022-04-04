Fear at Malpensa: two planes touch each other during maneuvers

It is still not clear how this could have happened, but this morning two planes “touched” in the parking lots of theMalpensa international airport as they concluded their maneuvers. Fortunately, no injuries were made between the passengers and the crew but only a few and limited damage to the aircraft, which hit their respective wings in the collision. The planes involved are a Delta Airlines that has just landed from New York and an EasyJet A320 that, on the other hand, was about to take off for Tel Aviv. The Delta flight, after the necessary checks and refueling, resumed while the EasyJet one carried out the boarding operations with a difference of three hours compared to the scheduled time. However, the consequences were contained and the situation was handled excellently by the staff of the Varese airport.

Investigations are obviously underway to understand how this could have happened but the Sea, the company that manages the Milan-Malpensa airport, confirmed that there was an error at the base of the collision. Any responsibilities will be ascertained in the coming days but it is now clear that the accident occurred due to an error in the allocation of parking spaces for both aircraft assigned in the North Satellite area of ​​the airport.

Subsequently, the Easyjet company released a note confirming the accident: “ Easyjet confirms that the plane that was supposed to operate flight EJU2563 from Milan Malpensa to Tel Aviv today, 4 April, was damaged while it was parked in the stand area of ​​Malpensa airport, when another plane did not EasyJet, taxiing to the adjacent stand, made contact with the end of its wing “.

In the note, we read again: “ All passengers disembarked normally and a replacement plane was set up to allow passengers to continue their journey to Israel. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew are the top priority for Easyjet. We thank the passengers on the flight for their patience and us sorry for the inconvenience caused “.

Surely the accident will be the subject of verify to prevent errors of this type from happening again in the future. It is not the first accident that occurs at the Milan-Malpensa airport, although fortunately this can be dismissed without consequences.